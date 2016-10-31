Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 31 October 2016 14:06 CET

AMA cautions parties against illegal hosting of banners, posters

By CitiFMonline

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has warned political parties  to desist from erecting and pasting of party's paraphernalia and banners at unauthorized places ahead of the December 7 elections.

According to AMA, the placement of billboards and pasting of publicity materials at unlawful places is against the Assembly's 'premises maintenance by-law' of 1995.

The Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, Numo Blafo II told Citi News the assembly has noted with concern the development in the run-up to this year's elections and will soon take action against it.

“When it get to this period we have the political parties putting up their paraphernalia, bill boards and posters indiscriminately and some even without permit from the assembly,” he said.

Numo Blafo II said the assembly will allow persons who have flouted the law by posting without permit to regularize it by securing teh required permit or it will remove the materials but if the parties fail to do so.

He added that the assembly will take it up and remove the materials however will surcharge the offenders.

“Those who have gone ahead can get it regularize or whatever they have to do to clean up or we will go ahead and clean up and then surcharge them for the activity. We are just telling them or either remove it or come to the assembly for the regularization,” he noted.

He added that, although the assembly has noted such illegal activities of political parties, it has taken interest in religious and other secular organizations that continue to flout their regulations on public advertisement.

He said, “It is not just the political parties, we are talking about the Churches and other individuals who have those kind of posters and banners unapproved in town.”

He said the assembly has issued an ultimate of up to October 31 to all offenders to remove their illegally hosted materials or be fined.

“We are giving them up to Monday. You can come [on] Monday to the assembly so that we can find a way of sanitizing the system,” Numo Blafo II said.

 

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

Since love is unmanipulatable and does not delight in evil,it rejoices naturally with the truth and must therefore be allowed to flow naturally.
By: Kwame Serebour, (
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img