TV AFrica Shuts Down Kempinski Hotel With Colourful Rebranding Ceremony

A critical clarion call has been thrown to Ghanaian and African journalists at large to exhibit high level of resposnsibility, fairness and accuracy in the line of their duties in reporting the news.

The President of Groupe Ideal and Board Chair of the rebraneded TV Africa, Nii Kotei Dzani, who decried the the rising spate of unprofessional and lazy way of making the news by some journalists, the media owed the public a great of deal of credibility in giving out information.

Mr. Dzani was speaking at the colourful relaunch of the rebranded of Kwaw Ansah's TV Africa following a sealed partnership with Groupe Ideal, at the plush Gold Coast City Kempinski Hotel last Friday.

The event was chaired by Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie of the Ga Traditional Council.

It was a spectacular sight to behold on the night of last Friday 28th October, 2016 at the Gold Coast City Kempinski Hotel in Accra as TV Africa unveiled it's rebranded image.

"TV Africa has been redesigned to suit and champion ethical and professionalism journalism in Ghana and Africa. It is also our vision to move TV Africa to a level that will inspire pride in all Ghanaians and to ensure that TV Africa becomes comparable to CNN and BBC in terms of reach and quality journalism." Mr. Kotei Dzani assured.

TV Africa was founded by Legendary Ghanaian Movie Producer, Kwaw Ansah, 13-years ago.

In his official address, Mr. Kwaw Ansah said the new TV Africa will be one to rely on for all information and well packaged educative programmes and news.

TV Africa is being guided by these values amiability, adeptness and affability.