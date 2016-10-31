Hess, GNPC Offer Scholarships To 125 Students

Nana Kobina Nketsia IV, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area presenting an award to a student

Hess Ghana Exploration Limited, in partnership with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), is offering scholarship to 125 students for the 2016/2017 academic year.

The students will begin their programmes in six partner institutions at the Senior High School (SHS) level in October 2016.

Frank McKay, General Manager, Hess Ghana Exploration Ltd, made this known at the launch of the fifth Hess-GNPC scholarship awards at Nsein, near Axim in the Western Region.

This brings the total number of scholarship beneficiaries under the Hess-GNPC Scholars Programme to 521.

Mr. McKay said the Hess-GNPC Scholars Programme was established to support brilliant but underprivileged students.

He disclosed that the excellent performance of previous students motivated the partners to maintain this year's intake.

“We are pleased to expand the recipient districts to create room for other prospective students, and we hope the achievement of the first and second group of Hess-GNPC Scholars will motivate the new students to also excel,” Mr. McKay said.

Alexander Mould, Chief Executive of GNPC said, “We expect that you approach your studies with seriousness to justify this award to enable you to climb further up the educational ladder, with the support of your parents and your community.”

He added that “GNPC views the education of our people as a priority, hence our investments, which include the construction of basic school infrastructure fully equipped with ICT labs to improve teaching and learning in our communities.”

The Hess-GNPC Scholars Programme was developed in response to a study of the health and educational needs in Ghana, and in the coastal districts of the Western Region, in particular, to identify potential areas where the companies could make a measurable and sustainable difference.

A Business Desk report

