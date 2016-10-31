6 Hospitalized In Jacobu Clashes

Some of the victims at Jacobu

Six people have been hospitalized after sustaining cutlass wounds in violent clashes at Biribiwomamu, a farming community near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

A group of mourners, who travelled to the community around 10:00 am to inter the mortal remains of one Kofi Owusu, aka Koo Tia, 51 attacked the victims with machetes.

Koo Tia, a native of Biribiwomamu was said to be supplying cannabis to the gangsters at Obuasi before his death.

According to reports, the gangsters attacked the indigenes for allegedly bewitching and killing their friend.

Thirty people were initially arrested by the police at Jacobu in connection with the clashes but the law enforcement agency later released 26 suspects with the exception of 35-year-old Kwabena Ebow, Kofi Boateng, 22, Kennedy Acheampong, 24 and Clement Dwumfour, 22.

A police source, who confirmed the incident, told DAILY GUIDE that the four suspects and their cohorts planned to cause mayhem in the community during the burial.

The source added that the suspected 'wee' gang was incensed by the death of their pal and attacked members of the community.

A few people in the community launched reprisal attacks on the second group of mourners when they arrived in the town after the escape of the gangsters.

The police are still investigating the incident in order to bring the perpetuators to book.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi

