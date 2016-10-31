Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 31 October 2016 12:41 CET

6 Hospitalized In Jacobu Clashes

By Daily Guide
Some of the victims at Jacobu
Some of the victims at Jacobu

Six people have been hospitalized after sustaining cutlass wounds in violent clashes at Biribiwomamu, a farming community near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

A group of mourners, who travelled to the community around 10:00 am to inter the mortal remains of one Kofi Owusu, aka Koo Tia, 51 attacked the victims with machetes.

Koo Tia, a native of Biribiwomamu was said to be supplying cannabis to the gangsters at Obuasi before his death.

According to reports, the gangsters attacked the indigenes for allegedly bewitching and killing their friend.

Thirty people were initially arrested by the police at Jacobu in connection with the clashes but the law enforcement agency later released 26 suspects with the exception of 35-year-old Kwabena Ebow, Kofi Boateng, 22, Kennedy Acheampong, 24 and Clement Dwumfour, 22.

A police source, who confirmed the incident, told DAILY GUIDE that the four suspects and their cohorts planned to cause mayhem in the community during the burial.

The source added that the suspected 'wee' gang was incensed by the death of their pal and attacked members of the community.

A few people in the community launched reprisal attacks on the second group of mourners when they arrived in the town after the escape of the gangsters.

The police are still investigating the incident in order to bring the perpetuators to book.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi

General News

Be addicted to positive always
By: Bright Arhin
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img