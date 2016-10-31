2 Die In Crash On Tema –Aflao Road

Two persons died while eight others sustained severe injuries in an accident which occurred on the Tema-Aflao Highway on Saturday.

The accident was said to have occurred at Tsopoli near the police barrier in the Greater Accra region.

According to reports, a white Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number GN 2189-11 collided with a commercial Nissan Urvan bus.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra pending autopsy.

However, the eight injured persons, including the driver of the pickup, are currently receiving treatment at the Tema General Hospital.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, Spokesperson of the Tema Regional Police Command, told DAILY GUIDE in a telephone interview that the accident occurred at about 6:30 pm.

She explained that the pickup was travelling from Aflao in the Volta Region towards Tema while the commercial mini bus with registration number GW 1379-P was from the Tema direction.

According to her, the driver of the pickup attempted to overtake a vehicle which resulted in the collision.

