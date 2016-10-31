Nana Calls On Chief Imam

Nana and his entourage as their host prays for him.



The 2016 presidential candidate of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu last Saturday.

Campaigning in the Okaikoi Central constituency, Nana Akufo-Addo praised the Chief Imam's dedication to and love for Ghana, stating that this needs to be emulated by all Ghanaians.

Accompanied by party stalwarts, including NPP Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ishmael Ashitey, and his regional executives; MP for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Boamah; former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Sheikh I.C Quaye; NPP parliamentary candidate for Madina, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, amongst others, Nana Akufo-Addo told the National Chief Imam that his purpose at his residence was to seek the blessings of Allah for him and the NPP.

With some 38 days to the holding of this year's elections, the NPP flagbearer explained to the Chief Imam that the country faces a bleak future with President Mahama's continued stay in office.

“Change is needed in Ghana. We need a government whose sole purpose is to come and do a job for Ghanaians, so they can get jobs, wealth and prosperity. There is too much suffering in the land. No one has money. We cannot continue like this,” he said.

According to the NPP flagbearer, “we need a government that will come into office, and implement policies and programmes that will return this country onto the path of progress and prosperity.”

Nana Akufo-Addo also asked for prayers and support for the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Okaikoi Central, Patrick Boamah, stressing that “these are the people, who, when in office, can ensure that Okaikoi Central moves forward.”

In a light hearted moment, the NPP flagbearer urged all residents of Abeka to ride on the back of the elephant, so we can move this country on the right path, explaining that “I'm very much at home in Abeka, because I was the lawyer who fought for the return of these lands to the Chiefs.”

On his part, the Chief Imam thanked Nana Akufo-Addo for the courtesy of his visit.

In his remarks, he stated that he will continue to pray for the peace and stability of the nation, as well as for all political leaders vying in this year's elections.

“We as Muslims, and other religious denominations, are all living in peace and harmony in this country. There is no conflict or dispute (amongst us). Other neighbouring countries are still suffering some misfortune and other forms of violence. We will pray to Allah to deepen the peace we are enjoying in Ghana,” he said.

He stressed that “it is Allah who grants dominion, power and authority, and He also takes it away from people. Whoever gets it, we will submit to the person. All we pray for is that Allah continues to make Ghana peaceful.”