Accra Poly Student Killed

The family of a 28-year-old student of Accra Polytechnic is crying foul over the death of their kin.

The deceased, Daniel Lamptey, was discovered unconscious at Kasoa near the newly constructed overhead without a shirt on October 14, 2016 by two women who were friends of his deceased brother.

He was rushed to the Amanfrom Hospital, where he died, according to Ezekial Lamptey, senior brother of the deceased.

Narrating the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Ezekiel Lamptey said around 9:00am that fateful day, his junior brother who was a third year Mechanical Engineering student of Accra Polytechnic and also a decorator by profession, left their Kaneshie residence to Kasoa to attend to a customer.

He said around 9:00pm, the family received a call from a lady that Daniel had been discovered lying unconscious under the Kasoa overhead.

“When we rushed to the scene, we were told Daniel had been sent to the Amanfrom Hospital for treatment.

On arrival around 10:00pm at the hospital, authorities told us that our brother had died. The medical attendant told us Daniel died on arrival at the hospital,” Ezekiel Lamptey narrated.

He continued that his body was later conveyed to the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation before an official report was made to the Kasoa police.

Nobody has since been arrested by the police so far.

Meanwhile, when the paper contacted DSP Alfred Kuda, the Kasoa District Police Commander, he confirmed the incident and added that the matter was under investigation.

He said one Patrick came to the police station and lodged a complaint that his brother in-law, (Daniel Lamptey) was beaten to pulp by some unknown persons and rushed to Amanfrom Hospital by two women unconscious.

Police proceeded to the hospital and found out that the victim had died.

“Since then, the investigator in-charge of the case contacted the family to produce the two women who conveyed the victim to the hospital to help us with information which could serve as lead to get the perpetrators arrested but to no avail.

The statements of the two women can help the police get lead in getting the perpetrators apprehended, but the family is not ready to produce the women,” DSP Alfred Kuda added.

He continued that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased visited his girlfriend at Kasoa and was attacked by the unknown men, but only the women can ascertain that fact.

He added that the postmortem had been done and police are still investigating the matter.

( [email protected] )

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

