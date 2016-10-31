NPP Mamprugu Youth Network targets 100% votes

A group calling itself the Mamprugu Network for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched operation 100% votes for the party in Mamprugu land of the Northern Region.

The Network comprises chiefs, assembly men, former NPP District Chief Executives, business men both home and abroad and some selected youth from the five constituencies in Mamprugu land.

Their responsibility is to intensify the NPP's door to door and market square campaigns to maximize the party's votes on December 7.

The Network's Acting Chairman, Abu Adams at its official inaugural ceremony in Walewale told Citi News Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia deserved to be the next vice President of Ghana, hence the Network's formation.

“We have come together as a network in Mamprugu because we want to maximize our votes for NPP that is by winning all the five seats in Mamprugu for NPP and that is our first aim.”

“Generally when you look at politics it is about who you know and our brother Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the running mate for NPP and this is the third time that the party has nominated him and so it is now left for us to also rally behind him and provide him with these five seats so that when NPP gets power the party will know that really at his backyard he has the support,” he stated.

“We will be conducting door to door and we have already done that and we will be continuing it until 7 December. We will go to every community, enter every house and reach everybody because politics is about numbers.”

According to him, Gonjas at the 2012 polls massively voted for President John Dramani Mahama as their brother for which reason Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia should be accorded the same dignity in Mamprugu land on December 7.

“In 2012 when you look at the political history in Northern Region there were some seats in the Gonja traditional area that were loyal to the NPP but when John Dramani Mahama was nominated as the Presidential candidate of the NDC, NPP lost all those seats and so it meant that they threw their weight behind their brother why not Mamprugu we do that,” he quizzed.

He pledged the Network's commitment to deliver all five Parliamentary seats in Mamprugu land to the NPP.

He thus admonished the electorate in the Gambaga-Nalerigu and the Yunyoo constituencies to massively vote for the NPP.

He further implored the electorate in Mamprugu land to collect the NDC's freebies and kick the party out of office on December 7.

Adams Abu accused the Mahama led NDC administration of neglecting Mamprugu land in terms of infrastructural development.

Buipewura's alleged votes buying agenda in Mamprugu land

A member of the NPP's communications team in Mamprugu land, Seidu Gazirey Kamaldeen condemned the paramount chief of Buipe traditional area in Gonja land, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor for allegedly inducing some selected chiefs in Mamprugu land to campaign for President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.

According to him, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor recently in a splashy convoy visited the chiefs of Kpasinkpe, Janga, Wungu and Kparigu campaigning for President Mahama and the NDC.

He described the Buipewura's move as an insult on the integrity of Mamprusis and adviced him to desist from that.

Seidu Gazirey Kamaldeen served notice that the youth of Mamprugu land would stop the Buipewura from making similar moves ahead of the December polls.

“They have begun to send resources into this country and the people are laughing at them. Buipewura is been sponsored by the NDC party and John Dramani Mahama but I want to send a signal to him that he should dare not venture to do that again.”

“If he thinks that he is more powerful then he should come we are waiting for him here,” Kamaldeen fumed.

Mamprugu land since 1992 has been the stronghold of the NDC but the emergence of Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia (a Mamprusi) into the political landscape in 2008 changed the dynamics.

The NPP at the 2012 polls won three out of the five Parliamentary seats in Mamprugu land comprising Walewale, Yagaba-Kubori and Bunkprugu.

With the formation of the Mamprugu Youth Network for the NPP, the party is re-strategizing to win the Gambaga-Nalerigu and Yunyoo Parliamentary seats on December 7.

Konkombas, Bimobas and other minority tribes in Mamprugu land displayed their cultural entertainment at the event.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana