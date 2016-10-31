NDC will leave power when we are tired - 'Montie 3' panelist

One of three persons convicted for by the Supreme Court for contempt some three months ago has stated that the governing NDC is not ready to give up power.

Godwin Ako Gunn made this statement during the campaign launch of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Tema Central constituency, Ebi Bright.

He said the NDC will never leave power until it is tired.

" ...when NDC is in power, nobody, no party can move NDC out of power. When NDC is tired, we leave power but 2016 we are not tired. President Rawlings ruled for 20 years before he stepped out...we are not ready 2016 to leave power," Ako Gunn told the crowd who had gathered at the launch.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA