Lopes Awarded Certificate of Appreciation for Service to Ethiopia and Africa

Outgoing Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Carlos Lopes, on Saturday received a certificate of appreciation from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for his role is promoting the development of Ethiopia and Africa at large.

Ethiopian State Minister for Administrative Matters, Yonas Yosef, who presented the certificate on behalf of the minister of foreign affairs, described Mr. Lopes as someone who has made unique contributions to address Africa’s development challenges.

“We really felt the need to draw attention to the wonderful work you have done in Ethiopia and Africa,” said Mr. Yosef. “You initiated exemplary collaborative work with Ethiopia at all levels and also did a great job in promoting Ethiopia’s development and success stories within and beyond the country.”

The state minister also congratulated Mr. Lopes for his significant role in the success of the International Conference on Financing for Development, which took place in Addis Ababa in 2015. ECA’s Chief was also praised for improving the visibility of the Commission and for successfully pushing for the renovation of the historic African Hall at ECA – a project that has earned the support of Ethiopian president.

For his part, Mr. Lopes expressed gratitude to the government and people of Ethiopia for the recognition and pledged to continue working with them.

“I know that I will continue to be very much attached to Ethiopia and engage in Ethiopia’s development debates,” said Mr. Lopes. “I will continue to study, promote and propagate the innovations happening in Ethiopia.”

At the end of the event, the executive secretary told journalists that he was proud of Ethiopia’s achievements.

“I believe Ethiopia’s presence is very much felt in all debates about development in Africa because of the innovation it has brought to the debate, but also because of the commitment and contribution of Ethiopia to the African Union and ECA,” said Mr. Lopes.

Mr. Lopes joined ECA as Executive Secretary in 2012 and will be stepping down at end of October 2016.