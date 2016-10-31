Nduom On Thank You Tour



Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday started a “Thank You” tour that will take him to all the ten regions of the country in two weeks.

On Friday, High Court Judge Eric Kyei Baffour “quashed” the decision made by the Electoral Commission on October 10th to reject the presidential nomination papers of Dr. Nduom and ordered the Commission to restore the rights given the presidential aspirant by law to amend and alter the nomination forms.

Dr. Nduom has responded to this ruling with considerable graciousness saying that he did not want to go to court and had hoped the opportunity would have been given by the Electoral Commission (EC) to resolve the matter amicably, administratively.

He has reiterated his wish for the EC to become a strong independent institution that applies all related laws evenly, across the board without fear or favor to anyone.

Yesterday, the “Thank You” tour took Dr. Nduom and his team to the Central Region beginning from Kasoa and ending in Elmina.

In KEEA, Dr. Nduom was met by one of the biggest crowds ever in Elmina and taken through the streets in a carnival atmosphere, everyone in white victory attire or PPP’s red and white colours. There were tears of joy and “…welcome, our President!”.

At a huge rally at the Boa woho Bridge, the Omanhen of the Edina Traditional Area Nana Kodwo Conduah VI welcomed Dr. Nduom home to Elmina with prayers and Christian songs of praise saying, it is God that has made Dr. Nduom’s victory possible. Nana Conduah said the victory was for all Ghanaians.

Dr. Nduom thanked God and said everything that has been achieved is through the grace of God. He thanked the people of KEEA for standing by him, coming to support him in Accra throughout the court proceedings and pushing him with their prayers.

He said that through the court ruling, democracy has won, freedom of choice and association have won and the rule of law has become stronger. He asked the people to support and vote for him and all the PPP Parliamentary candidates so that the victory in court will have true meaning.