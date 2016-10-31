Sierra Leone actively participates in Mammoth 3 day Korea-Africa (KOAFEC) Ministerial Economic Summit in Seoul

By Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in the Republic of Korea

Sierra Leone was among 47 African countries represented at the recently concluded Ministerial economic summit in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea.

Established jointly by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance of Korea, the African Development Bank Group and the Export-Import Bank of Korea in 2006, KOAFEC has served as a comprehensive platform for promoting mutually beneficial partnership between Africa and Korea.

The 5th Ministerial Conference which was held between the 24-27th October 2016 brought together Ministers and delegations from the public and private sector from most African countries. The main theme at the Conference was 'Transforming Africa's Agriculture through Industrialisation and Inclusive Finance'.

Sierra Leone featured prominently in this year's event with a delegation headed by Dr. Patrick Saidu Conteh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, and Mr. Ansu Tucker, Principal Deputy Financial Secretary at the Ministry.

Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley together with the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy Mr. JTA Sawi and Second Secretary Steven Levey also attended the conference.

Dr. Patrick Saidu Conteh delivered a Paper at the Conference, on strategies for the cooperation of the public-private sector, drawing on the Sierra Leone experience.

The Ministerial Delegation also visited the Sierra Leone Mission in a separate engagement, at the conclusion of the Conference on Thursday 27th October 2016 and were received by Ambassador Golley and Minister Plenipotentiary Sawi, Second Secretary Steven Levey and Administrative Officer Ms. Olamide Kargbo. His Excellency Ambassador Golley welcomed the delegation to the Mission and informed them of the range of activities and functions undertaken by the Mission since its establishment two years ago.