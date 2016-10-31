NDC And NPP Reject IEA Debate

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) may have attempted to put both President John Dramani Mahama and the flagbearer of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo on the same platform to debate, but this move have been rejected by the two parties.

The IEA last Friday, have published on its website the information below:

IEA 2016 PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES DATES

The IEA is pleased to announce that the 2016 Presidential Debates will be held on the following dates:

1. First Presidential Debate Tamale 8th November 2016

2. Vice Presidential Debate Takoradi 15th November 2016

3. Second Presidential Debate Accra 22nd November 2016

But the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho who was speaking on Onua Fm’s morning show on Monday said “NDC will not participate in any debate organize by the IEA, and am repeating it, we will not participate, let the IEA gets it clear”

The NDC scribe reiterated that the President is ever ready to debate the flag bearer of the main opposition NPP but that will only happen on the platform of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE). “We are ready to debate Nana Addo but that will only be on a credible platform like the NCCE and those that are organized by the national broadcaster” Koku Anyidoho asserted.

The NDC Deputy General Secretary insisted that the party once again, has not been informed about the latest arrangement, adding that it is a confirmation of the ‘disrespect’ the IEA has for the NDC and the President.

Meanwhile, the NPP has also joined the NDC to reject the IEA’s latest announcement. Speaking to Bright Kwesi Asempa on Onua Fm’s morning show Yen Sem Pa, Deputy Communications Director who doubles as the Parliamentary Candidate for Lawra Anthony Karbo noted that the work of the party’s flag bearer is on the field. Saying it will be better for the party to get closer to the electorates and explains its policies to them than being on Television.

“Asempa, let us tell Ghanaians what we have for them than media debate. Nana will not go to any debate; if President Mahama wants to debate he should debate with Ghanaians. Take it from me Nana will not honor IEA debate” the Deputy General Secretary said.