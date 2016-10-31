I made a mistake! Bride runs out of wedding reception

There was confusion in Delta State in Nigeria on Saturday as a wedding reception ended half-way. This followed a bride’s pronouncement that she was no longer interested in her few-hours-old marriage.

The incident, which occurred at ‎Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, created a serious scene in the area.

Daily Post reports that the bride, who ran away from the reception venue, was given hot chase by the husband.

The incident attracted a large crowd, as well as members of their families, in a frantic effort to settle the matter.

At the popular Orhunwhorhun road, the husband was seen begging the bride to reconsider her decision.

But it looked like the wife had already made her decision.