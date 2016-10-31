B5 Plus Holds Diwali Festival In Ghana  

Hundreds turned up for the Diwali day celebration in Ghana organised by B5 Plus Limited in alliance with Delhi Public School (DPS) International Ghana.

One of the most significant festivals in the Indian culture, Diwali, the festival of lights was marked in Ghana with stunning firework displays amidst pomp and pageantry. The event was initially held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra before having the climax at the premises of DPS International Ghana, Tema with memorable and spectacular programmes.

The celebration which had some of the students of DSP International Ghana in attendance, featured various kinds of rich savoury and palatable Indian dishes.

Lambada, an award winning musical group in Pune, Indian was brought into the country to entertain the huge crowd with a repertoire of good Indian songs, classic rocks among other foreign genres of music which had the celebrants requesting for more.

The venue itself was bedecked with colourful candles and lights, adding an esoteric touch to the event. Gifts were shared freely among the participants in an atmosphere of love and brotherliness.

The event hit the highest octave when the boss of the aforementioned institutions who sponsored the Diwali in Ghana showcased his singing and dancing aptitudes when he took to the dance floor with his lovely wife. The whole place went agog with people cheering the lovely couple on.

Speaking at the celebration as the special guest, His Excellency Birender Singh Yadav, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana was excited about the exposure DPS International Ghana was giving to students of the school to know the culture of other countries and appreciate them.

He pointed out that school plays a vital role in transforming children into responsible adults; imploring every parent to endeavor to give their ward the best education to meet the world’s challenges.

The Indian Ambassador expressed his joy at the organization of the Diwali festival in Ghana and hoped to attend all subsequent traditional festivals.

He stated “You can take a person out from a country but you cannot take a country out of the individual. There is the needed for us to celebrate our culture wherever we find ourselves.”

Mr. Mukesh Thakwani explained that Diwali gives another opportunity for families and friends to share sweets and gifts, noting that there is a strong belief in giving food and goods to those in need.

According to him, the festival is also an occasion for homes to be cleaned and new clothes worn depicting a new beginning.

He indicated that his companies, B5 Plus and DPS International, Ghana will continue to sponsor Diwali Festival in Ghana to unite all Indians in the country and expose Ghanaians to Indian culture.

Diwali is five-day festival of lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. The festival, which coincides with the Hindu New Year, celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

The actual day of Diwali is traditionally celebrated on the third day of the festival.





Dhc01





Dhc03





Diwali01





Diwali02





Diwali03





Diwali04





Diwali05





Diwali06