NPP Policies Good For Ghana - Agric Economist 

As Ghanaians decide, come December 7, 2016; on elections day in the wake of massive hardship bedeviling the country, American based Ghanaian (International Agriculture Consultant) , Kwesi Opoku Debrah (phD) has admonished the youth to as a matter of future prospects vote massively for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As an expert, particularly in Agriculture and International Development, Doctor Debrah believes the NPP outlining the ‘one District one Dam’ project in their manifesto was in the right direction not only to boost farm produce, but as well encourage huge chunk of the youth into the sector.

“This alone can help solve the unemployment crises which have been the bane of this country for the past eight years under the NDC”, he noted.

“I have been in this country for sometime now and I can tell you this government has nothing good for the youth, corruption here and there, and people are just walking freely. I have gone through the manifestos of these two strong parties (NDC and NPP) and I can tell you that if not anything at all, the NPP Promising to put the youth at the centre of agriculture commercialization in the country, is enough to tell you who really is a generational thinker”, Doctor Debrah explained.

“I have so many business ideas I really want to roll out but looking at the atmosphere under this government it is not conducive at all for businesses to grow, I have investors all over the world, but anytime I invite them over, they come, survey the grounds and later leave because the grounds are bad”, he added.

“If you live in a country where government of the day goes out to buy cocoa seedlings from a neighboring country so it can be able to support cocoa producing companies, and later comes back to do politics with it, instead of apologizing to Ghanaians then it’s a shame, how many European countries can boast of fertile lands and better resources to support agriculture than Ghana, and yet we are still where we are? The Malaysian president once visited Ghana, and when he was leaving he took just few palm fruits with him, now Malaysia is producing palm fruits on a large scale, and even producing other stuffs from it than the usual oil, what at all is this government doing that their usual corrupt practices and wanton dissipation of resources”, Doctor Debrah quizzed.

“This time we have all come down to root for who really has the youth of this country at heart, I have lived my life well by the grace of God , and with all my international recognition and expertise, and I am not able to contribute towards the development of my own country, then I am useless, I have weighed both the NDC and the NPP and I can tell you it is only the NPP under Nana Akuffo Addo that can help the youth of this country”, he noted.