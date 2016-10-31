Nduom embarks on ‘thank you’ tour

The Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom on Saturday, October 29th started a “Thank You” tour of the country.

The tour which is expected to be done within the next two weeks will afford Dr. Nduom the opportunity to thank Ghanaians for rallying behind them during their trying times in court.

On Friday, High Court Judge, Eric Kyei Baffour “quashed” a decision by the Electoral Commission in which it rejected the presidential nomination papers of Dr. Nduom and ordered the Commission to restore the rights given the presidential aspirant by law to amend and alter the nomination forms.

The tour took Dr. Nduom and his team to the Central Region beginning from Kasoa and ending in Elmina.

In Kasoa, Dr. Nduom greeted traders, market women, drivers and travelers at the old market and lorry park and thanked them for their support and prayers.

The PPP Parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Kweku Kwarteng led his supporters to welcome Dr. Nduom.

From there, the team stopped at the Budumburam market, camp and taxi station to thank the people.

The receiving group was led by the PPP Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa East.

Dr. Nduom was received by a massive crowd led by the PPP Parliamentary Candidate for Effutu Nana Ofori Owusu in Winneba.

The PPP crowd went through the principal streets of Winneba with joyous songs and cheers.

Led by the PPP candidate for Mfantseman Kwabena Otchere, Dr. Nduom walked through the Mankessim market and lorry park amidst cheers of joy and congratulations from the people. Many promised to vote for Dr. Nduom saying “…our candidate has come”.

The cheers of joy were repeated in Cape Coast where the PPP Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast South, Bright Drofoenu led Dr. Nduom and his team through Kotokoraba market and principal streets.

In Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem, Dr. Nduom was met by one of the biggest crowds ever in Elmina and taken through the streets in a carnival atmosphere.

Dr. Nduom thanked God and said everything that has been achieved is through the grace of God.

He thanked the people of KEEA for standing by him, coming to support him in Accra throughout the court proceedings and pushing him with their prayers.

He said that through the court ruling, democracy has won, freedom of choice and association have won and the rule of law has become stronger.

He asked the people to support and vote for him and all the PPP Parliamentary candidates so that the victory in court will have true meaning.

Dr. Nduom later on Sunday went to the Western Region.

He will be in to the Volta, Upper East, West and Northern regions next week.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin