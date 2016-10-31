Dery to petition IGP, BoG to investigate Anas

Embattled High Court Judge, Justice Paul Dery has threatened to petition the Inspector General of Police, Bank of Ghana and the Financial Intelligence Centre to investigate the activities of ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI firm.

Justice Dery argued that because the court has declared Tiger Eye PI as a dummy corporation that is non-existent in the country's laws, it is necessary for them to be investigated and dealt with in accordance of the law if found culpable of fraud.

“…the Supreme Court was very clear in its mind that Anas Aremeyaw Anas breached the fundamental law of the land, the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. Anas Aremeyaw Anas has no respect for the law. He acts as and when he pleases as long as it satisfies his selfish interest.”

“Anas Aremeyaw Anas uses a dummy corporation as a vehicle to perpetuate fraud on the citizens of Ghana and the International community. What Anas Aremeyaw Anas does not want Ghanaians in particular and the whole world in general to know is that the Supreme Court of Ghana by its judgment on Thursday, 27th October, 2016 declared that Tiger Eye PI is not a company registered under the laws of Ghana,” he said in a statement.

Justice Dery in the statement also alleged fraud against the company and its activities and promised to drag Anas to court pay all monies paid to him by the state for his investigations.

Judicial corruption scandal

The statement comes on the back of his protracted legal battle with Anas over the method he used for his judicial corruption expose last year.

Anas and his team captured Justice Dery and some other judges on video allegedly taking bribes to compromise judgment.

Below are excerpts of the statement:

Since Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed plans after the judgment of the Supreme Court on 27th October, 2016 to appear before the Committee in his usual hood after the socalled “final showdown”, I have no problem with that.

However, I also want the public to know my intentions. They are as follows:

I would file a complaint against Anas Aremeyaw Anas to the Inspector General of Police to investigate the activities of the dummy corporation, Tiger Eye PI. I would file another complaint with the Bank of Ghana and Financial Intelligence Centre to investigate the circumstances under which a dummy corporation, Tiger Eye PI, opened an account with Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd. To institute a public interest litigation to recover all monies from Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which he acquired from the government of Ghana by the use of the fraudulent and dummy corporation, Tiger Eye PI as a vehicle in a gargantuan money laundering scheme. To advice the shareholders of all private companies that Anas Aremeyaw Anas defrauded by the use of the dummy corporation, Tiger Eye PI to take steps to recover their monies. 5. To inform all foreign embassies in Ghana that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a fraudster for he has been using a dummy corporation, Tiger Eye PI, as a vehicle in a money laundering scam.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

