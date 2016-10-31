The Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has revealed that his university spent more than Gh¢500,000 on small chops at meetings organized last year.

Prof. Ghartey Ampiah who disclosed this at an induction service last week, described the situation as unacceptable.

“If small chops and meals at even short meetings last year made us spend GH¢530,500, or spend GH¢4.6 million on fuel or GH¢68 million plus or stationary alone, I think we can do better,” he said.

He said the University can reduce cost and channel all these monies into research, which in the end will be beneficial to the university at large.

He has vowed to revolutionize leadership by fighting what he calls the unnecessary wastage in the University system.

He says his vision is to provide leadership that will improve the national and international visibility of the University of Cape Coast.

This he says will be done by focusing on innovation in the delivery of teaching and research and the management of the university to secure wider impact on society.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com