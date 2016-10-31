Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 31 October 2016 00:36 CET

UCC spent GH¢500,000 on small chops at meetings last year – Vice Chancellor reveals

By MyJoyOnline

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has revealed that his university spent more than Gh¢500,000 on small chops at meetings organized last year.

Prof. Ghartey Ampiah who disclosed this at an induction service last week, described the situation as unacceptable.

“If small chops and meals at even short meetings last year made us spend GH¢530,500, or spend GH¢4.6 million on fuel or GH¢68 million plus or stationary alone, I think we can do better,” he said.

He said the University can reduce cost and channel all these monies into research, which in the end will be beneficial to the university at large.

He has vowed to revolutionize leadership by fighting what he calls the unnecessary wastage in the University system.

He says his vision is to provide leadership that will improve the national and international visibility of the University of Cape Coast.

This he says will be done by focusing on innovation in the delivery of teaching and research and the management of the university to secure wider impact on society.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

"Two men looked out from prison bars. One saw mud the other saw the stars"
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img