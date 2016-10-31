Hajia Moda Moshi Predicts 54% For Nana Akufo Addo

The national queen mother of coalition of Zongo groups affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Moda Moshi, has predicted a resounding victory for Nana Akufo Addo in the coming general elections.

“It is time to change and I believe Nana Akufo Addo will cruise to victory with 54% of the valid votes to give the NPP a one touch victory to make it possible for Nana and Dr. Bawumia to swear with the Holy Bible and Holy Qur’an during the inauguration in January 2017” she said.

According to her many people in the Zongo communities across the country are feeling the heat of the President John Mahama administration and they are yearning for change to transform their socio-economic conditions.

Addressing a forum of women at Nima in the Ayawaso West constituency in Accra, Hajia Moda Moshi said members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) have only succeeded in enriching their lives and that of their families at the expense of the people of Ghana.

She noted that the policy of free education espoused by Nana Akufo Addo will surely be implemented to help the country, especially residents of the Zongos.

‘I want to see a time when more children in our Zongo communities will be educated and I believe a government led by Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia has the solution” she said.

Receiving thunderous applauses from the enthusiastic crowd, the popular NPP activist said “when we brought the health insurance they said it will not work, but now they are claiming ownership of the scheme”. “This is a ‘kariya government’ (untruthful government)” she fumed.