Newly Trained Teachers Warn Government

We (members of the above mentioned group) would like to bring to the public the realities of newly trained teachers, we have been lamenting about our predicaments for the past four months.

Ever since we were about to complete our course from college, we used the opportunity to draw relevant stakeholders and government's attention to the impending disaster that await us and to know our fate but all those engagements fell on deaf ears.

Having Seen our seniors who were victims of the three months pay policy, where one teaches for more than a year and is paid only three months of salary, We foresaw ours to be more severe coupled with the fact that we don't have the privilege to be depending on trainees allowance while awaiting our salaries due to the government's decision to cancel our allowance.

We would like the general public to know that our situation is made more pathetic with the fact that about 95% of the newly trained teachers form the various colleges of education are posted to the most remote parts of the country and had been made to resume work in the middle of the term which we are gambling to adapt with whilst awaiting means to survive after securing loans and borrowing from family and friends to get accommodation and feed ourselves on daily basis.

1.We would like to know what is the way forward for us as we have been asking and appealing to the relevant Bodies about our salaries?

2. Per the appointment letters we received after robbing us of 5 cedis per newly trained teacher to secure our appointment letters, It's interesting to note that these letters baring the signature of the Director General of Ghana Education service, doesn't have a staff ID nor a Registered Number of the newly trained teachers, this makes it just a blank appointment letter.

3.we would like to appeal to relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency clear the air on issues of this appointment letters which has become a bone of contention between some district directors and headteachers who have denied knowledge of our appointment letters and have advised some newly trained teachers to go home.

4. We would like to appeal to authorities to provide a clear modality with specific dates as well as commitment to quickly process our salary, which by the end of November would be three months since we started work

5.We will like to bring to the notice of the general public that our 6th semester feeding grant is still in arrears and we are appealing for it to be released before 4th November 2016.

As a curtain raiser towards our agenda to Pickett the premises of the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service before the end of November if immediate steps are not taken, we are embarking from 1st NOVEMBER 2016 wearing of *RED ARMED BAND* to our various schools to teach for now.

We are peace loving citizens and working in the interest and development of mother Ghana but our predicaments are just about turning us into disappointed angry teachers..

Signed :

ASEMPA SEYRAM

Atomuwoe Charles

Stephen Ofori

Batowani Sunday

Odei Calvin

Seidu Sulley

YEBOAH VASCO

Antwi Emmanuel

Daniel Dery

AMPONSAH CLEMENT

AKPORHOR JERRY

