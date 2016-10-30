Staying Away From Dangerous Working Environment

Following several fruitless attempts by the leadership of the nurses to get lasting solution to the problems that has persisted for years, exposed patients and staff to high risk of infection, and which has become major source of aggression towards staff and other vulnerable patients, we have been compelled to put our safety above all topics.

Today:

1. As a result of the shortage of the essential medications required for psychiatric management, most patients have relapsed and many of them demonstrate serious aggressive behaviors towards staff and other patients. These physical assaults have resulted in varying degrees of injuries and disabilities spreading fear and panic among the staff and even the patients, to the extent that the focus now is on staff protection rather than patients care.

Even in the face of this difficult situation, staff who sustain injuries takes responsibility of their medical bills, as we have no insurance policy protecting us nor risk allowance

2. There is massive shortage of basic logistics needed to carry out our professional duties such as gloves, spirit, dressing solutions, facemasks, plaster,sterile cotton and gauze, detergents among others. This exposes the staff and patients to unnecessary, not only that, but human-created risk of cross-infections

3. The food for psychiatric patient is woefully inadequate and deficient in quality creating source of aggressive behaviours.

4. In some intances staff contribute money from their personal pockets to meet certain urgent needs of patients

It is worthy noticing , that the safety of the workers, especially in the psychiatric setting is non-negotiable.

Effective Monday 31st October, 2016, no nurse will subject him/herself to the danger posed by the workplace until such a time where we have reasonable cause to believe that the place is made safe.

Jamilatu Hussein

(Chairperson)

