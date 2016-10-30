Bortianor Ngleshi MP pledges to introduce more development initiatives

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Mr Bright E.K Demordzi, the NDC Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshi Amanfro Constituency, has said when reelected, he would continue to introduce more development initiatives in the constituency.

He said some of the projects provided in the constituency under his tenure has included the construction of CHPS compound at Langma, provision of solar powered lamps to constituents, health screenings for over 5,000 constituents, distribution of ICT tools to basic schools and the construction of an enhanced ICT center at Ngleshi Amanfro and Bortianor among other communities.

Mr E. K Demordzi said the construction of a modern public toilet at Tsokomey beach and in all public basic schools, construction of a police station at New Bortianor, Construction of road networks and drainage systems, three polyclinics at Aplaku, Bortianor and Amanfro as well as the construction of basic schools and ICT self-development centers among others, were some of the initiatives to be undertaken when given the nod.

"The NDC government continues to lift the image of the constituency and I cannot afford to abandon my people for anyone", he said.

Mr Demordzi, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Food and Agriculture (cocoa affairs) committee in Parliament, also expressed confidence in the coming polls saying victory is "hands down".

He lauded government for resourcing the constituency to undertake some of the developmental projects.

The Bortianor Ngleshi Amanfro MP said his main focus was on security, employment, health and education as the constituency has a youthful population.

'A regulatory instrument would be enacted to sanction those who fail to participate in the [national] clean-up exercise to ensure a successful turnout", Mr E. K Demordzi said.

He pledged his commitment to campaign for victory for the NDC saying the people of Ghana would reward President Mahama considering his 'life changing developmental projects".

