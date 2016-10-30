Robbers attack mobile money dealer in Tamale

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 30, GNA - Four armed robbers on Saturday evening (October 29,) around 19:30GMT attacked a mobile money dealer at his shop at the Kalpohin Estate, a suburb of Tamale, and took away an amount of GH¢26,000.00.

The robbers, whiles bolting away with the booty, shot at three people including the mobile money dealer, whose name was given as Abdallah, believed to be in his late 40s.

Two of the robbers were waiting on two stand-by motorbikes whiles the other two, wielding AK47 rifles, entered the shop and demanded access to a bag containing the money, which was given to them.

Whiles the armed robbers were about leaving the shop, they fired a bullet, which hit the stomach of the mobile money dealer.

A customer (a boy around 20 years of age), who was coming to the shop, raised an alarm and the robbers also shot at the lower part of his chest.

The armed robbers then started shooting indiscriminately and a barber, (whose name was given as Foster, believed to be in his early 30s) who rushed to attend to the customer, was also shot at the waist.

The armed robbers jumped onto the two motorbikes that were on stand-by and sped off.

A team of police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Tamale District Police Command visited the crime scene to pick evidence of the incident.

GNA later visited the victims at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where they were responding to treatment.

