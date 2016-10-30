Halt defacing public facilities with posters, AMA warns

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has expressed concern about the unauthorized pasting of posters and the defacing of public facilities around the city.

He called on offenders to desist from such acts as their activities were marring the beauty of the city.

He said a case in point was the pasting of publicity materials such as political party paraphernalia and church posters at public places and facilities, especially on bridges and flyovers.

Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, Accra Metropolitan Coordinating Director of the AMA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, it is against the AMA's Premises Maintenance By-Law of 1995 Section 76 of the Local Government Act, 1993 (Act 465) to deface any wall or paste anything on a public facilities.

'It will be appreciated if all publicity materials which have not been permitted by the Assembly are removed with immediate effect', he said.

He said the AMA would be forced to remove all unauthorized posters and surcharge offenders found culpable for the cost of removal.

Mr Ayeh-Datey said it was time churches and political parties take up the responsibility of ensuring a clean environment and urged them to desist from practices which would not inure to the beautification project of Accra.

GNA