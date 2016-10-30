Tertiary Education Institutions Network urged to intensify campaign

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, Oct. 30, GNA - Mr Kale Caesar, Upper West Regional Campaign Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the party to intensify its campaign in the forth coming elections.

He said the contribution of TEIN is necessary to help retain the Mahama-led NDC administration in power to continue with its unprecedented development efforts in the country.

'The NDC government has provided the people of the Upper West Region with an ultra-modern regional hospital which is near completion and has also provided several CHPS zones to provide the people with quality healthcare services even at the grassroots level.

'Upper West Region has benefited the government's 200 Day Senior High Schools project which to enable the graduates from Junior High Schools to have access to Secondary Education' He said.

Mr Kale, who is also a Presidential Staffer and a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, said this at a swearing in ceremony of newly elected TEIN executives at the Wa Polytechnic.

He said this year's elections would be keenly contested and the role of TEIN in ensuring that the NDC emerged victorious cannot be overemphasised.

Mr Kale said the Upper West Regional wing of the NDC is working towards achieving its agenda 79 per cent for the presidential candidate and 11:11 for the parliamentary candidates in the region.

'We must ensure that the agenda 79 per cent for the presidential candidate, which means 79 per cent of the total valid votes cast for the President Mahama and the agenda 11:1, that is, NDC winning all the 11 parliamentary seats in the Upper West Region is achieved come December 7', he said.

Mr Issahaku Karifa Salim, the past president of the Wa Polytechnic branch of TEIN, called on the newly sworn in leaders of the network to ensure that Wa Polytechnic becomes a strong hold of the NDC.

'Join forces together to ensure that every student in this school votes for President John Dramani Mahama and Dr Rashid Pelpuo as the Member of Parliament for the Wa Central Constituency.

'Those of you who will vote outside Wa Central should make it a point to vote for John Mahama as well as the NDC parliamentary candidate of your respective constituencies and also convince your colleagues to vote for them', Mr Issahaku said.

He said there is the need for politicians and political actors to conduct their campaign with circumspection so as not to incite violence in the upcoming elections as this has the tendency of ruining the peace that Ghana is currently enjoying.

Mr Yahaya Abdul-Walliu was sworn in as the President of the Wa Polytechnic branch of TEIN with Dramani Bashiru Amantana as Vice.

Other executives are Alhassan Abdul-Razack, communications officer; Alhassan Hakim, deputy communication officer; Issaka Mugtari, deputy secretary; Kpaalaa Richard, organizer; Musah Seidu, first deputy organizer; Abinye Abdul-Aziz, second deputy organizer; and Yussif Angpere Saani as treasurer.

GNA