We see you but we see incompetence and corruption; Samira jabs NDC

The wife of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate has once again taken a swipe at the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what she says is its insensitive profligacy.

Samira Bawumia decried what she called the arrogant wastefulness of the Mahama-led NDC, citing the bus branding saga which she said has denied the country millions of cedis - money she said could have been used to solve urgent problems.

Taking the stage to address party supporters at the Akojo Park in Tema Sunday, at the NPP’s Greater Accra rally, she noted how the NDC is insensitive to the complaints of Ghanaians.

She claimed the NDC has assumed a carefree attitude and posture and is erecting glossy billboards across the towns and villages of the country.

Samira who stormed the Eastern Region last week to campaign while President Mahama was in the Region criticised the President whom she said had claimed that he will fix the roads in the Region, yet he used a helicopter to campaign, insulating himself from the pain suffered by residents.

According to her, if the roads are not good for Mr Mahama then it is not good for the residents adding if the roads were good the President would have used them.

In a renewed attack, she jabbed the governing party saying the NDC has all the money to put up party paraphernalia and billboards everywhere observing that Ghanaians have seen them.

"We are saying to the NDC that we see you alright...you want us to see you, we see you but we see incompetence, we see you but we see corruption, we see you but we see bad management, we see you but we see bad governance, we see you but we want change, we see you but we want Ghana to move forward..." she observed.

She said together with other youth and well-meaning Ghanaians, they have taken a decision that Ghana needs "an incorruptible leader, we need a competent leader, we need a selfless leader, we need a visionary leader, a leader with good judgment and a leader who loves the country than he loves his pockets."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim