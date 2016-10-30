NUGS Canker, What Is The Way Forward?

I have been pondering over this divisions in NUGS and I normal asked myself , are NUGS executives really after students welfare and interest? And the answer to my question is always *NO*.

Now considering the persistent canker among the *NUGS* executives every year, that they seem not trying to come to a consensus or to compromise with each other to fight for students welfare and interest. My brother the good students of Ghana are not safe, let's do something about it.

Hypothetically, let us find out the cause of these problems which I referred to as a *CANKER*. The major problem we are facing is that Student leaders are with their parochial interest in students front, and seem not to be objective at all. Anything in the students front that does not favor them or their political masters they try to distract their colleagues from their focal point. This personal interest among these student leaders are always influenced by the politician that we have in this country.

And to be frank with you, the politicians we go to for financial support to do our campaign or conduct our elections, do you think they want us to be united? Virtually they don't, and we will go and make terms with them and come and be disrupting our NUGS front. Why? Because of that you can not fight for our basic right from them.

All these mess we are causing will hunt us down one day, trust me. There is a proverb that, "where you put your foot to climb a tree is the very point you will step on when coming down".

Don't forget these very politicians are those we will go to seek for ordinary Ghanaian students interest when given the opportunity. So for crying out loud why should we allow them to influence us.

Specifically, let us look at the current internal wrangling in NUGS. We all know from our NUGS constitution that, NEC is the third highest decision making body of NUGS. As part of preparations towards this year Congress, they met and took a decision as to the venue for Congress. But because the venue did not favor some executives, they misled some students by choosing their own venue.

So They claimed they elected their own executives and even sworn them in. Any way that one I should not blame them much, I will shoulder the blames on those institutions or aspirants who followed them there.

What makes me amazed was the speech delivered during the handing over. Of all these numerous problems we are facing as students, from KG to tertiary, they chosed to focus on only teacher training colleges. That one alone reminded me that they were in their political shoes and lenses and not for students interest.

For God sake NUGS deserves better than that. if you think you are so addicted to national politics to this extent, why would you go out and join the national politics and let NUGS be.

Let me now boil down to the aspirants who wasted their time, energy and money only to be misled by these greedy politicians. In fact what do you think before you were nursing your ambitions to become NUGS executive? Is it that you plan to come and gain popularity to join national politics. I may believe so.

Of course we still have good students leaders among who are ready to die in the right course for the ordinary Ghanaian student. So my advice is let us not loose focus, our NUGS is haven a brightest future ahead. Let's keep the good works and be praying to our mighty Lord, *Insha Allah* NUGS shall live. Thank you.

*Salaam Nurudeen Sungbawira*

*Former council attorney (UEW-MAMPONG)*