General News | 30 October 2016 19:37 CET

NDC, NPP launch campaign in Tema [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

The governing National Democratic Congress and the opposition New Patriotic Party on Sunday brought various parts of Tema in the Greater Accra Region to a stand still with the launch of their respective campaigns in the area.

Whereas the NDC launched the campaign of its Tema Central parliamentary candidate, Ebi Bright, at Tema Community 7, the NPP on the other hand launched its Greater Accra Regional Campaign at Community 1, in the Tema East constituency.

Citi News' Elvis Washington reported that the NDC's Tema Central campaign launch was graced by its National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, Meropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker as well as other executives of the party.

On the other side, the flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, Sheikh IC Quaye and other party bigwigs graced the NPP’s Regional campaign launch.

The party’s parliamentary candidates in the Region were also outdoored at the event.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
