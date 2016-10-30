Two die in Tema-Aflao highway accident

A fatal motor crash on the Aflao-Tema highway on Friday [October 29] has claimed two lives with eight others injured.

According to the Tema Regional Police Command, a Toyota Hilux pick-up heading to Tema from Aflao rammed into a Nissan Urvan vehicle travelling to Aflao from Tema.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Command, ASP Juliana Obeng told Citi News, the command received a distress call at about 6.30pm on Friday about the incident.

“Yesterday in the event at exactly 6.30 pm the police got the information to the effect that two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux Pickup a Nissan urvan. The Toyota Hilux travelling from Aflao to Tema and the Nissan Urvan from Tema to Aflao.”

According to her, the police gathered that the Toyota Hilux pickup had been speeding but unfortunately lost control and subsequently ramming into the Nissan Vehicle.

“The information we have gathered so far is that the Toyota Hilux pickup which was overspeeding crashed and run into the lane of the Nissan resulting into a severe accident,” she said.

Confirming the death of some passengers in the car, she said, “we have two persons who died. Their bodies have since been deposited at the police hospital morgue. The other persons include the driver of vehicle are on admission at the Tema General Hospital.”

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana