Ghana Household Register expected to be ready for use by January

The Ghana Household Register is expected to be ready for use by January next year.

The project, which was initiated by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection entails the registrations of households and the collection of basic information on their socioeconomic status in order to aid in the planning of social protection programmes.

It was started in the Upper West Region in August but hit a snag when it had into some challenges forcing coordinators to step back.

The National Coordinator of the Ghana Social Opportunities Project (GSOP), Robert Austin noted that since they resumed work, they have done tremendously well starting with outlandish communities where they enjoy significant corporation from the chief and people.

“We started our work from the hinterland where communities are sparse and getting access is a challenge, but gradually we are zoning into the urban areas.

"As we speak, over 80,000 households enumerated, if you go to the 2010 census the number of households in Upper West is 110,000…we have some 40,000 or 50,000 more households more to cover,” he said.

Robert Austin made this revelation in Wa when he called on the Upper West Regional Minister, Amin Amidu Sulemani.

He said the Register will boost Social Protection Programmes in deprived regions like the Upper West where strides are being made.

He revealed that the data will be ready early January 2017 for use by social protection programmes.

“When the data is available and there is any social protection programme within any sector and you to access the impact of that social intervention on the extreme poor, we can give you data that will help you carry out such a study.”

Upper West Regional Minister, Amin Amidu Sulemani, commended enumerators of the programme for the good work done so far and pledged his support to ensure that the programme becomes a success.