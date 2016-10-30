The 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated his appeal to the people of Ghana to vote out President Mahama in this year’s elections.

He stressed that Mr Mahama's continued stay in office of the President is a threat to the future of Ghana.

According to the three-time flagbearer, Ghanaians have become too miserable under the leadership of President Mahama adding his tenure in office has been characterized by the politics of deception and propaganda, rising cost of living, and severe hardships and suffering amongst the citizenry.

He stated that it was incomprehensible that Ghana, a nation blessed with an abundance of human and natural resources, is drenched in poverty, leading many to lose hope in the ability of the country to offer them a decent standard of living.

“The unavailability of jobs and the rising levels of hardship can only be alleviated by the use of our thumbs. We have to vote and bring change to Ghana. I am appealing to you to repose your confidence in me and the Elephant. Give me the opportunity to serve you, so we can implement policies which will create jobs, and bring wealth to all Ghanaians,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday, October 29, 2016, when he took his campaign to the Okaikoi South and Ablekuma Central constituencies, after ending his five-day tour of the Volta Region.

On all the stops made – Kokompe, Kaneshie Market and Bubuashie, all in the Okaikoi South constituency, and the “Town Council Line’ in Ablekuma Central – Nana Akufo-Addo was mobbed by numerous Ghanaians yearning for a change in their living circumstances in this year’s elections.

As the NPP flagbearer toured these constituencies, business, commercial and vehicular activity came to a complete standstill, amidst chants of “Nana oo Nana”, “yÉ›resesamu”, and “afi yi yÉ› wa fi”.

Addressing residents in these constituencies, Nana Akufo-Addo revealed that the NPP has fashioned out a lot of policies and programmes coupled with a competent and able team of men and women in the NPP, who will rapidly develop the country.

The only way to bring these policies to fruition, and return Ghana onto the path of progress and prosperity, according to Nana Akufo-Addo, will be on December 7 when Ghanaians vote out the incompetent and corrupt government of President Mahama.

The NPP flagbearer urged the thousands gathered to have hope in the fact a government is on its way coming, God-willing from 2017, which will bring development, progress and prosperity to every corner of the country without discrimination.

“As is stipulated by law, the time has come, this year, for us to vote and decide who leads us. Let us use the power of our thumbs to change Ghana and bring in a government that can change our circumstances, and bring relief, progress, and prosperity to all,” he added.

At Kokompe, Nana Akufo-Addo assured spare parts dealers, as well as Ghanaian entrepreneurs and small business owners, that his government, God-willing from January 2017, will provide a conducive and enabling business environment needed for their businesses to flourish.

With the major concerns of business owners at Kokompe being the unstable nature of Ghana’s currency, high-interest rate charges from banks, as well as high import duties at the ports, they told the NPP flagbearer that these problems posed serious challenges to the survival of their businesses.

The NPP flagbearer assured that “we, in the NPP, are coming to change Ghana and ensure that our monetary system is solid so that we can have a stable currency. When this happens, you, as business people, and your businesses will grow. I need your support. Have confidence in me, and I assure you that I will never disappoint you.”

At ‘Town Council Line’, Nana Akufo-Addo addressed a mammoth constituency rally, attended by thousands of residents, where he reiterated the fact that “President John Dramani Mahama’s continued stay in office poses a threat to the future of the country.”

He assured constituents that he was not coming into office to steal the monies of Ghanaians, or lord the mandate given to him by the people.

The programme of rapid industrialization of the Ghanaian economy; ‘1-District-1-Factory’ policy; ‘1-Village-1-Dam’ policy; the diversification of the country’s agriculture; the effective implementation of the Free SHS policy; and the setting up of an Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), where every constituency will receive the cedi equivalent of $1 million a year to tackle developmental issues, he assured, will be fulfilled.

“Every pledge I have made concerning the policies and programmes I have outlined are policies I intend to keep. I have too much love and respect for the people of Ghana to lie to them. Whatever promises I have said, I have every intention of keeping them,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo will on Sunday, October 30, take his campaign to the Kpone Katamanso and Tema East constituencies.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com