Full text: CPP 2016 manifesto

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) on Saturday, October 29, 2016, launched its manifesto in Accra.

The manifesto covers four thematic areas; Social policies, economic policies, responsive governance and International relations.

Within these policy areas, the party identified four short-term priority areas that it will address immediately after it is re-elected into office.

These areas are:

1. Job creation, with the launching of the Ghana Emergency Employment Programme (GEEP) aimed primarily at the youth.

2. Essential social services such as providing affordable housing, water, electricity, food, transport and sanitation.

3. Public safety, in other words, combating the armed robbery menace, the rise in sexual violence against women and children, and the fatalities on our roads.

4. Managing our natural resources, The CPP intends to repeal/renegotiate all contracts which are not in the best interest of the country. We also intend by this to increase our earning in these sectors significantly.

