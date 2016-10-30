How did it all start?



In October, Ghana's social media channels observed an increase in activity mainly fueled by a political spin-off. After filtering through thousands of social media posts on Facebook and Twitter, it was discovered that a post from @samgeorgegh, a Presidential staffer, was among the very early posts published in connection with the product.

From the post, it is unclear whether the published tweet was referring to leader of the NPP.

A more direct tweet a day later, by @amoaphoGh retweeted more than 250 times since it was published, sparked some interest. The tweet went with a picture which has so far gone viral showing the political leader privately snacking on a Kalyppo drink in a car.

How far did it go?

The #KalyppoChallenge hashtag quickly became popular among hundreds of fanatics posting photos, videos and soundbites of themselves displaying the length to which they can take the Kalyppo craze.

From our analysis, this craze did not only involve Ghanaians in Ghana, but also those living abroad. The top foreign countries which ranked high behind Ghana were US (6% of posts), UK (3% of posts) and China (2% of posts). It didn't take long before Reuters and other notable international media organizations featured this.

How long did this craze last and which social media channels were used?

After the first posts on 2nd and 3rd Oct, Kalyppo related posts started streaming in, mainly on Facebook and Twitter till it peaked on Wednesday Oct 12 with more than 1,700 hits with the term Kalyppo or variations.

Surprisingly, twitter saw 10 times more posts on the platform than that on Facebook. This may have been the case because it is acceptable to see accounts post multiple tweets per hour while such habits are considered spammy on Facebook. Youtube and blogs came in third and fourth respectively as the other popular channels used to exhibit how creative people were with the Kalyppo fever.

Did NPP or Aquafresh benefit?



The biggest question asked at the moment is not if, how by how much has Aquafresh's revenues increased in the Kalyppo category since this trend started.

Some individuals reported a shortage in the fruit juice drink in their areas. Considering the political nature of the online organic campaign, it wasn't surprising that the producers at the center of all of this, did not directly contribute to the promotion of this campaign or hashtag. Aquafresh on Oct 5th started its own hashtag to scoop some buzz off popularity Kalyppo had luckily run into. The company decided to pursue a patriotic path with the hashtag #SupportMadeInGhana and #Kalfie. These two hashtags, however failed to catch up as much as #KalyppoChallenge did.

It is not clear how this campaign helped the biggest opposition party in Ghana which seems to be the biggest beneficiary of this viral organic campaign.

An analysis of the content posted across the different social media channels indicate both Nana and Mahama, the two major candidates in this year's Ghana's elections, and their political parties were mentioned in the various posts.

It has definitely shown how popular the party's flagbearer is, considering the extent and rate to which a campaign involving him caught up with others. It may however take several days to find out whether this campaign would give any of the two leading parties at the polls scheduled to take place on December 7th.

These posts were analyzed with the Meltwater Buzz social media software.

(In our analysis, we included other popular variations of the products name such as Kallypo, although that is an incorrect spelling). Only posts with the following tags were analyzed (KalyppoChallenge,

KalypoChallenge, Kalyppo , Kalypo, #KalyppoChallenge, #KalypoChallenge , #Kalyppo, #Kalypo)