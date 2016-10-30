Vodafone rewards loyal customers

By Awudu Salami, GNA

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Vodafone Ghana, a telecom operator, has rewarded its loyal youth customers with a Planet X party in Accra by providing them with the best of foods, free drinks and great music.

Vodafone X is a lifestyle proposition designed by Vodafone and targeted at Ghanaian youth between the ages of 18 to 24 to empower them, supported by product offerings that give them the liberty to connect with things that excite them.

Speaking to Journalists at the event, Doreen Plange, the Youth Segment Manager at Vodafone Ghana, said two years after the launch of the Vodafone X, it has been patronized by the youth and it is important to reward them.

She said the Vodafone X package which provides affordable data for its customers has impacted positively on the lives of the youth as they are able to have access to the internet to study, as well as connecting to the social media.

She said Vodafone would continue to be innovative to satisfy the needs of the youth by providing them mouthwatering offers.

Clement Osei, student of the University of Ghana and a subscriber of Vodafone X, commended Vodafone Ghana for the offer.

He said the Vodafone X offer is helping to connect friends on social media as well as learning through the internet.

He urged Vodafone to continue with such affordable offers for the benefit of the Ghanaian youth.

