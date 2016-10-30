Lordina foundation donates to Nsueam Health Center

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Nsueam (W/R), Oct 30, GNA - The Lordina foundation has donated assorted medical supplies and equipment to the Nsueam Health Center in the Western region.

The items include hands gloves, syringes, bandages, mask, tubing, gowns, drapes, wheel chairs, surgical packs, cold packs, adapters and mattresses.

The first lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, in presenting the items, said the donation was part of her nationwide charity programme to help save lives in deprived communities.

She said government has made massive investment in the health care sector to ensure that Ghanaians have access to quality health.

Mrs Mahama mentioned the expansion of health facilities, provision of equipment's, construction of new regional and district hospitals, polyclinics, health centers and the provision of chip compound in rural areas as some of the interventions made by government.

This, she said, has enhanced health care delivery and improved significantly Ghana's human development indicators placing Ghana only second to Cape Verde in West Africa.

She said the Lordina foundation will continue to work with government and other international bodies to procure more medical supplies to support health facilities nationwide.

The first lady called on traditional rulers and community leaders to support the ministry of local government and rural integration monthly national sanitation clean-up exercise and help sensitize their people about the need to improve public health adding this will reduce the incidence and burden of disease on public and the government.

Mr Emmanuel Aflekum, the Municipal Health Director for Tarkwa Nsueam, who received the items, thanked the first lady for the donation and promised to manage the facilities efficiently.

Nana Asaa Kofi III, the acting divisional chief of Nsueam, appealed to the first lady to use her office to help the municipality upgrade the Nsueam Health Center into a polyclinic. GNA