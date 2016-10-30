Cronos Airlines begins Accra to Malabo flights

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - Cronos Airlines, an Equatorial Guinean airline, has begun commercial flights to Accra, with the aim of facilitating movement between the two countries and across West Africa.

The airline will operate two flights a week between Accra and Malabu on Mondays and Fridays and provide easy access to Sao Tome and Duala.

Mrs Abena Agyeman-Rebollar, Business Development Manager of Cronos, said there was a traffic on the route as many oil and gas employees travel between Malabu to Ghana but currently what exists is a weekly flight between the two countries.

This difficulty of moving between the two countries, she explained, prompted the decision by Cronos to start the flights.

She said the airline was open to expansion by introducing bigger planes if the market required it, adding that the airline will fly to other destinations in the sub-region including Cotonou, Port Harcourt Nigeria, Niamey, Duala and Johannesburg.

Mr Jesus Mba Belba Abaha, Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Ghana, congratulated Cronos for initiating the flights, saying that the start of commercial flights between the two countries will help to further strengthen the relationship between Ghana and Equatorial Guinea.

The first flight, arrived in Accra on Friday morning and was met by the Ambassador and officials of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

Mr George Kaiafas, Chief Operating Officer of Cronos, said the route will help to boost tourism between the two countries.

He said in line with the airline's slogan, it was committed to 'linking lives across Africa' by bring families together.

GNA