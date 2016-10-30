President Mahama honours 33 Ghanaians and foreigners

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday honoured a total of 33 personalities for their dedication and commitment to duty and contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana over the years.

The personalities are made up of former politicians, public and philanthropic workers who had worked tirelessly towards the growth and development of the country.

An individual was honoured with "Companion of the Star of Ghana", seven others received "Companion of the Order of the Volta," five were decorated with "Officer of the Order of the Volta", 18 were rewarded withh "Member of the Order of the Volta", and two were honoured posthumously with Grand Medals.

President Mahama advised the recipients to continue to serve as the repertoire of knowledge and experience to the current generation and the yet to be born.

"You have impacted positively towards the growth and development of this country and I believe you will continue to share your experiences with the current generation and beyond."

Since independence, the state has at one time or another honoured distinguished and deserving Ghanaians and foreign nationals in various disciplines of national endeavour with national honours.

The disciplines for the 2016 National Honours and awards are; Public service, statemanship, Judiciary,Education, Entrepreneurship, Voluntary work, Philantrophy, Medicine and Sports.

President Mahama said Ghana was becoming a better place to live in than the past due to the continuous hardwork Ghanaians had put up over the years and urged the current generation to emulate the examples of the recipients by working harder.

He commended the recipients for their contributions over the years and urged them to continue to serve as role models for all Ghanaians and Africans.

Recipients of the Companion of the Order of the Volta are; Commodore Stephen George Obimpeh(Rtd), Alhaji Huudu Yahaya Iddrisu, Dr Kwabena Adjei, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Vice Admiral Matthew Quarshie(Rtd), Major General Richard Kwame Opoku-Edusei and Rear Admiral Geoffrey Mawuli Biekro.

The recipients in the Officer of the Order of the Volta are; Ing Michael Asafo Boakye, Professor Esi Awuah, Professor Fred Binka, Professor Joshua Angenu Alabi, and Reverend Fr Vincent Burke, SVD.

Others in the Member of the Order of the Volta are; Dr John Kwasi Bello, Professor Joseph Kpakpo Acquaye, Professor Joseph Odai Oliver-Commey, Professor Samuel Kwadwo Owusu, and Reverend Dr Seth Mensah Ablorh.

The rest in the same category are: Dr James Edward Mensah, Justice Rose Constance Owusu, Margaret Alice Langdon, Ing. Andrew Tonto Barfour, Professor Christopher Gordon, Professor Gordon Woodman, Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, Prince Emmanuel Asare and Reverend Sister Margit Ohmatch.

Dr Michael Adeniyi Ishola Adenuga Junior received Companion of the Star of Ghana, while Emma Helen Banga and Madam Anba Kate Codjoe were honoured posthumously.

