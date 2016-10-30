Mrs. Akufo-Addo ends tour of Ashanti Region

Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has ended a 3-day tour of the Ashanti Region with visits to Ejisu, Juaben, Effiduase Asokore, Kumawu, Kwamang, Atonso, Beposo, Mampong and Nsuta

At the palace of the Juaben Hene, Nana Otuo Sirboe II, Mrs. Akufo-Addo asked for the support of the people for the change agenda of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), highlighting the one district one factory, free SHS, one village one dam and quality health and maternal healthcare as some of the NPP's policies.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo reiterated the incorruptible nature of Nana Addo, adding that the country would prosper under his leadership.

Both Nana Otuo Sirboe II and the Queen Mother of Juaben, wished the NPP well, and tasked the party to honour their commitment to the people, if they form the next governement.

At Ejisu Mrs. Akufo-Addo met Nana Yaa Asantewaa III, who wished Nana Akufo- Addo well, and expressed hope that Nana Addo would be victorious in December.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also met other queen mothers in the Ashanti region namely, Nana Agyemang Yiadom I Effiduase Hemaa, Nana Yaa Braku Asokore Hemaa, Nana Gyamfuah Anom Kwamang Hemaa, Nana Boamah Koadu IV Beposo Hemaa, Nana Serwaa Amponsah, Kumawu hemaa, Nana Agyapomaa Difie, Asante Mampong Hemaa and Nana Asiabura Durowaa II, Nsuta hemaa, and asked for their prayers and support for Nana Addo and the NPP.

She was accompanied by Regional Executives, Parliamentary candidates, former Ministers and other party members.

–

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana