No President can execute his vision within four years, President John Dramani Mahama has said.

Speaking to a gathering of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC ) at a rally at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, the President explained why the Constitution made room for an additional four years for a President after his first term of office.

The President said in spite of the challenges that confronted the country, he had been able to steer the nation to achieve appreciable progress, especially in socio-economic infrastructure.

He, therefore, urged the electorate to have confidence in him to take the nation to another level by voting massively for the NDC on December 7.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency was won by the NPP in 2012 but the NDC is determined to snatch it this time.

Carnival

The President’s arrival at Nsawam saw parts of the town turned into a carnival as hundreds of NDC supporters took over the streets.

In an incredible show of support, party supporters came out in their numbers and as a section of the street was filled with masses of supporters who waved and cheered as the President’s motorcade made its way to the rally grounds, a large crowd had also assembled at the rally grounds on a sunny afternoon to hear President Mahama speak.

Looking at the huge numbers of supporters that turned out to meet him, the President said it was a sign that Nsawam Adoagyiri was saying, “JM Toaso.”

The President indicated that the crowd he saw at the rally was far bigger than what he saw in 2008 and 2012 when the NDC held similar rallies at Nsawam.

That, he noted, was a sign that NDC was coasting to victory.”I am confident in the name of Jesus, Insha Allah, that on 7th December, NDC will win,” he told the charged crowd.

Akufo-Addo can’t score

He again took on Nana Akufo-Addo for persistently suggesting that the NDC government had underperformed.

Likening the NPP presidential candidate to a football spectator who was condemning Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, for wasting a penalty in a crucial match, the President said Nana Akufo-Addo “cannot score a penalty even if there is no goalkeeper in the post.”

God knows winner

The President said many were making noise about the general election but God already knew the one who would win the election.

“And I know that God is on our side, and we have won already,” he said as the teeming supporters responded, “JM toaso, JM toaso.”

Jobs

President Mahama said under the Youth Employment Agency ( (YEA), those who would be given skills training would be provided working tools free of charge to start work.

Youth employment, the President stated, had been one of the major challenges the country had faced over the years, but he assured all that the government was determined to tackle it head-on in his next term of office.

Compensation

President Mahama said the process to compensate victims of an explosion at the Akuabo quarry site at Paebo in the Eastern Region had begun.

The explosion, in December 2015, left one person dead and injured many people, while several other people were left homeless after the roofs of their houses were ripped off.

President Mahama said the committee that investigated the incident suggested compensation for the victims. “We have started working on it and all who deserve compensation would be given,” the President said.

He said a number of roads, including the Aburi-Nsawam and Nsawam-Asamankese road, were being worked on.

He assured communities whose roads were yet to be worked on to exercise patience as the government would tackle them.

Calling on the people to vote for the NDC parliamentary candidate for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ms Benedicta Asante, the President said he wanted to see more women in his government in his next term of office.

“I have appointed a lot of women in my government and they have performed creditably,” he said.

–