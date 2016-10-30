She ended up losing the argument – but the consolation was probably enough to make sure Glenda Blackwell didn’t mind.

The sceptical 57-year-old told her husband Buddy he was a fool when he asked her to buy him two tickets for the Powerball lottery.

‘Sometimes I get aggravated with him, so I tell him, ‘You’re just wasting your money,” she said.

But even so, she went to the shop and picked up a $10 scratchcard, intending to demonstrate that you don’t come anywhere close and that it was a total rip-off.

That backfired when the one she bought on Saturday turned out to be a winner for A MILLION DOLLARS!

‘I had to eat my words, but they were worth eating,’ Blackwell told WLOS. ‘So, I was very happy.’

Her lump sum came to $415,503, or around £339,503, after tax.

The family had been struggling with money problems and would now be able to buy their own house, she said, adding that the unexpected windfall would also help pay for her two granddaughters to go to college.

But Glenda said that despite being proved wrong, she still won’t be buying anymore scratchcards.