Thousands expected in Tema as President Mahama, Akufo-Addo hold separate rallies

The harbor city, Tema will be the centre of intense presidential political activity today as the flagbearers of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) pitch their campaigns there.

This event is expected to attract thousands of Ghanaians to the township, which has already been flagged by the police as having 2000 flashpoints.

For an area which traditionally votes NPP, the NDC is fighting to win the three seats in the area and the political rallies will take place within one hour difference.

While the NPP will hold its Greater Accra Rally at the Akojo Park in Community 1 at 2 p.m with the three-time Presidential Candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NDC's Ebi Bright will launch her campaign with the President expected in attendance at 1p.m at the Coca-Cola Park in Community 7.

Spokesperson of the Tema Police ASP Juliana Obeng told Joy News in an interview that the police is ready for the event.

She said security has been beefed up to ensure there are no eventualities.

“For the rallies that are coming up for the two major parties, security arrangements are far advanced. We have our deployment plan which is detailed to cover up any security issue that might rear its head,” she said.

