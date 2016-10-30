Minority questions over €1.7m allocated for construction of bungalow

The Minority in Parliament is raising concerns over the allocation of €1.7 million for the construction of a bungalow for the vice chancellor of the yet to be developed University of Environment in the Eastern Region.

Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who raised the issue on the floor of Parliament said the amount is implausible.

“The vice chancellor’s bungalow alone is going to cost us as a nation €1.7 million (GH¢74, 891.66), where are we headed as a nation?” he quizzed.

Parliament has approved a €38 million loan agreement between Ghana and the Deutsche Bank for the development of the University of Environment to be situated at Somanya in the eastern region.

Out of the €38 million, €1.7 million will be used for the construction of the vice chancellor’s residence.

The amount is contained in the financial agreement set to come before the consideration of the House.

But the Minority which is already against the siting of the university at Somanya, is amazed at the amount quoted for the bungalow.

Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu said the deal is “so dangerous for the economic health of this country. Why are we being too profligate?” he queried.

However, Speaker of parliament Edward Doe Adjaho urged the Minority leader to allow the commercial agreement to be laid before MPs can debate the contents.

“Will have an opportunity to look at the commercial agreement. Without the commercial agreement the project will not take off.

“So let us wait, when the commercial agreement is laid, the details will come out and it will be debated on the floor of the House. So I don’t see why at this point we should be worried. Let us wait,” he added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA