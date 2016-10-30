Mahama's promises not panicky move to retain power - Omane Boamah

The Communication Minister has dismissed claims that President Mahama's promise to create three million jobs in his next term is a desperate move to win votes and retain power.

Dr Omane Boamah said the President is being realistic with Ghanaians because the groundwork has already been done.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tema East, has said the President's latest promise is a panic reaction to the wind of change that is blowing ahead of the elections.

According to Titus Glover, trainee teachers have no jobs and those who are working are not being remunerated which begs the question of the President’s promise.

He added that Mr Mahama is only talking out of frustration noting the change Ghanaians want would definitely come.

The issues of jobs and unemployment has become a hot potato as parties continue to campaigns 38 days to the December 7 general elections.

On his website, President Mahama said, “Together with a new NDC Government, I will deliver the most ambitious job creation plan for our country. We will implement the Economic Transformation and Livelihood Empowerment Programme (ETLEP), an Initiative that will generate at least three million direct and indirect jobs.”

He listed seven policies that will help in that regard:

• We will increase funding to the Youth Enterprise Support (YES) Initiative from GH¢10 million to GH¢100 million, which means GH¢25 million a year;

• We will create more IT Enabled Service jobs through the completion of the Ghana – Mauritius Technology Park Project among others;

• We will strengthen and expand the operations of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) to create over three hundred thousand (300,000) jobs;

• We will vigorously pursue the Integrated Aluminum Industry Project, which is anchored on the oil and gas industry;

• We will rejuvenate Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s era factories such as the Asutuare Sugar Factory among others;

• The next NDC Government will employ over 300,000 unskilled people in public works so that even people with no qualification could get a chance to contribute to our country’s growth and

• The next NDC Government will expand the YEA job creation opportunities from the current 100,000 to 400,000 so that the youth could get more opportunities to work.

Dr Boamah explained to host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, on Joy FM/MultiTV’s news analysis program, Newsfile, Saturday, that all these would be possible in the next term because President Mahama has crossed the difficult bridges in his first term.

He said the instability in power supply was part of many challenges that hindered the president's efforts but the growth prospects for the country are very bright with institutions "admitting to this [growth prospects]."

"That is why the President his anchoring his job creation intervention within diversification and value addition," he added.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com