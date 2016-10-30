Editor-in-chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako is angry over what appears to be a competition of flagbearer endorsements by chiefs across the country.

Describing some of the chiefs as “a bunch of licensed irritants,” the veteran journalist said the wave of endorsement is worrying and should not be allowed to continue, especially when there is a law excluding chiefs from participating in partisan politics.

Speaking on Joy FM’s news analysis programme, News File, he said chiefs engaging in the distasteful act are “showing total disrespect to the people of this country.”

This is not the first time Mr Baako has criticised chiefs for their active participation in politics. Earlier this year, he described chiefs who were endorsing politicians as unwise.

He said “Any chief who has gone out there to categorically endorse a president is not wise. No wise chief speaks that way. These chiefs go out there and cannot just commend government for the projects they have embarked on which are benefiting their people, but proceed beyond that to endorse them, it is so irritating.”

He later apologised after he was sternly criticised for the comment. However, while acknowledging that his comment will be condemned again, he said “I am getting very concerned about the impunity that some of our chiefs are displaying.

“You will ask me to withdraw, but let me say it, they are becoming a bunch of licensed irritants.”

Citing a number of endorsements, including the recent publication that about 58 chiefs in the Ashanti region have declared their support for the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Baako said the situation was getting out of hand.

“What kind of nonsense is that. What they are doing is destroying the integrity of the institution and it is about time some people get up and tell them,” the irritated Baako said.

He expressed disgust at the news that some chiefs are even mounting platforms, campaigning for certain aspirants.

He explained that there was a distinction between chiefs acknowledging achievements an administration has brought into their jurisdiction and the open endorsement of an aspirant.

"But the impunity with which they are endorsing it is distasteful...and they don’t give a damn,” he said.

He commended the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his condemnation of the chiefs who have made an industry out of endorsement.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]