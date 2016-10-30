CPP President to pay taxes to inspire Ghanaians

A president under the Convention People's Party (CPP) administration will pay taxes like the the average Ghanaian does.

This according to the party would set an example for others to follow.

The information was captured in the CPP's 2016 manifesto which was released yesterday, Saturday, October 29, 2016.

A Ghanaian president per the Constitution is exempted from paying taxes on his or her salary, allowance, facilities, pension and gratuity.

However the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) has recommended that, the constitution should be amended to allow Ghanaian Presidents to pay tax.

Though the recommendations are yet to be adopted, the CPP which derived the taxation of its president from the commission's work said it will compel “the president to pay taxes like the rest of Ghanaians (leadership by example).”

The CPP also in its manifesto promised to make the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive position electable and also abolish the death penalty which was all recommended by the CRC.

The party also said if given the nod in the December 7 elections, it will separate the Minister of Justice from the Attorney General’s deparment and also prevent Members of Parliament from serving as ministers.

Click here for the full manifesto

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

