A member of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Kwesi Pratt has said his party's election of Ivor Kobina Greenstreet as its flagbearer was not a mistake.

According to him, they would prefer a candidate who has challenges in his limb to those with weaknesses in their “thinking abilities.”

Mr. Pratt made the comment when addressing CPP supporters at the launch of the party's manifesto in Accra on Saturday.

“There are so many things that we hear and sometimes we just laugh them off. There are some people who think that we made a mistake in electing Ivor Kobina Greenstreet as presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party.

“Why do they say that we made a mistake? Because he has some weakness in his lower limb? We prefer people with lower limb weakness to people with weakness in their thinking abilities. We prefer people with weaknesses in their lower limbs to people with weaknesses in their moral upbringing. We did not make a mistake by electing Ivor Kobina Greenstreet as a presidential candidate,” he added.

We'll crucify NDC, NPP

The CPP flagbearer announced that he will crucify the governing National Democratic Congress and the opposition New Patriotic Party in the December polls to win the presidency.

Addressing party supporters at the launch of the party's manifesto dubbed 'Apam foforo' at the Academy of Arts and Sciences, Ivor Greenstreet announced the party's strategy to snatch power from the two leading parties.

“The central committee of the party agrees with the national chairman of this campaign known as crucifixion and resurrection. And that means we are going to crucify the NDC and the NPP. So…we want you to go back knowing what kind of change we are talking about.”

“This is how our change is going to be.. Our friend and our brother H.E John Dramani Mahama, we are sorry but your time is up and our father Nana Akuffo Addo of the NPP, Nana we are sorry, before the change comes we will block the two of them and change,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

