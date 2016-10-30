We must implement strict policies to halt cyber fraud- Prof. Quaynor

Acclaimed computer scientist, Prof Nii Narku Quaynor has called for the implementation of strict policy measures to reduce cyber fraud.

According to him, cyber fraud could be reduced if it is properly coordinated with the right regulation and law.

“Policy makers must look a little bit into the future and try to put in place the right kind of approaches that will encourage safety on the internet as well as regulations or laws that may be required to support such evidence in court and so on,” he said.

He stated that educating the public could be a one sure way to cease cyber fraud.

“Of course education is very important if we have a strong well educated community they will understand this thing very quickly,” he said.

Although Prof Quaynor admits that cyber attacks are a huge threat to the technology world, he told Citi Business News the act can be reduced if the right policy is developed to halt it.

He adds that every individual has a role to play if cyber fraud should be stopped.

“ I am saying that there is a role for parents, opinion leaders, religious leaders and everyone to play. And that role has not yet been played, and we need to begin to address it,” he said.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana