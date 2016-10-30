Mr John Jinapor, Deputy Minister of Power and National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Parliamentary Nominee for Yapei/Kusawgu, has said the party (NDC) will not engage in politics of insults but would campaign on its record to retain power.

He said NDC's record in all sectors of society including education, health and roads infrastructure was unmatched adding when retained in power, it the party would do more to better the lot of the people.

Mr Jinapor, was addressing teeming party supporters, who gathered at the Bole R/C Primary School Park, for the launch of NDC's Bole/Bamboi Constituency Campaign.

Bole/Bamboi Constituency, which is the hometown of President John Mahama, is being contested by Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, the NDC Parliamentary Nominee.

Mr Jinapor said though the NDC was sure of victory in the December elections there is the neeed for party supporters to be vigilant.

Alhaji Mohammed-Muniru Limuna, Minister of Food and Agriculture and Northern Regional Campaign Coordinator of NDC, urged supporters to go to all parts of the constituency to spread the party's campaign messages to the people.

Alhaji Sulemana said he would work to improve water supply, hospital infrastructure, agricultural production and education to improve the living conditions of the people.

