30 October 2016

Man commits suicide in an uncompleted kiosk

By adomonline

A man believed to be in his 30s has allegedly committed suicide by hanging in an uncompleted kiosk at Ejisu Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

A native of the town, Ohene Nana Kwame told Adom News’ Kofi that the unfortunate incident happened around 5 a.m. Friday dawn.

According to him, residents have no idea who the man was and do not know what might have caused him to take his own life.

“It was about 5:30 a.m. I saw people gathered around a kiosk near the roadside. As I got close to the scene, I realized it was a young man in his 30s. The chair he used was almost the same height as him. So we really doubt if it was a planned murder or suicide," an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the Ejisu Juaben police have conveyed the body to the morgue as they begin investigations into the matter.

